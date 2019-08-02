Top US airlines want to hire women pilots. So where are the applicants?

"See the world!" "Make good money in a career where gender has no impact on salary!" "Ladies, become a commercial airline pilot!" Crickets. Boeing estimates the global aviation industry will need 800,000 pilots over the next 20 years. A quarter of those new pilots will be needed for the U.S. market. Major airlines are hiring, and they've created special programs to recruit women in particular, showing marked progress. Even so, at American Airlines, 4.8% of the pilot staff is female. At Delta, it's 5%. It's 7% at United. By comparison, at least 10% of pilots at the eight major airlines in India are female, according to a report by the BBC (12% in Australia and South Africa.) Where are the women? "We talk about that all the time, and I think for the most part, women are just still not aware that this is a job opportunity," Beverley Bass, the first woman to become a captain at American Airlines, tells CNBC Make It. Bass joined American in 1976 at the age of 24. She started her career a few years earlier in Ft. Worth flying bodies for a mortician, making $5 an hour.

"A lot of the guys didn't want the job," she says. "I thought it was a great job, because for the first time, somebody was actually paying me to fly an airplane." Bass is perhaps best known for landing a flight from Paris to Dallas in Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11, when all incoming U.S. flights were diverted. It's a saga made famous in the award-winning musical, "Come From Away." But when she joined American, a woman pilot was such a rarity that a female passenger seeing her one day sitting in the cockpit remarked, "I didn't know the captain had a secretary." She co-founded the International Society of Women Airline Pilots 40 years ago, a group that has handed out $1.4 million in scholarships to help women finance flight school. But the overall number of female pilots remains small. "Those of us who have been around for 40 or more years are just so surprised at that, because we've been embedded in the business for decades now," she says. One woman trying to close that gap is Jamie Patterson-Simes, owner of SkyTrek Alaska Flight Training in Anchorage, Alaska. She opened her flight school in 2014 after failing to convince a former boss that some students needed a different approach to learn successfully. Patterson-Simes earned her MBA and got a small business loan from the SBA. "I sold my car for $8,000" to start the school, she says, "and I had people knocking on my door from day one." Patterson-Simes thinks flight training in Alaska helps boost a student's resume, because the weather is always changing. It's also fun — and wild. One time she flew through a storm with a very drunk passenger who put his hands on her. "I ended up punching him, and I'm not supposed to punch the passengers." These days she owns three aircraft and has an eight-to-10 month waiting list for her flight school. Annual revenues are about $250,000. In 2015, Patterson-Simes was named a Gold Seal Flight Instructor by the FAA, and in 2017, SkyTrek was named the top flight school in the nation by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. She estimates about 70% of her students are men. One is Jesse Hefely, who currently works as an aircraft dispatcher. He heard about SkyTrek through "friend of a friend," and clicked with Jamie the minute they met. The fact that he has a female flight instructor is a non-issue. "My family is filled with strong women," he says. "I've been raised by strong women." "It's like I'm the brain surgeon," says Patterson-Simes. "Do you want to be the person who is their first patient, or do you want the brain surgeon who has done 500 surgeries? It's the same thing. I've been a flight instructor since 1993, the experience level is what people are looking for."

Jamie Patterson-Simes, SkyTrek Alaska Flight Training owner Anchorage, AK. Harriet Taylor | CNBC