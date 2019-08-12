This is the most impressive resignation letter I ever received—based on 20 years of working in HR

Ready to quit your job?

It's a small world, and every little detail — from how you break the news to what you put in your resignation letter — will either help or hurt your professional reputation.

The purpose of a resignation letter is to provide an official document telling your employer that you're either terminating your employment immediately or on a specific day. Once it's sent to your supervisor, he or she will forward it to HR to keep in your file.

Here's my basic philosophy on resignation letters: Less is more.

Unfortunately, the majority of letters I've seen can be summed up in one word: Eyesores. That's because many of them usually fall into one of three categories: