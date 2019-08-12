Millennials are twice as likely as other generations to lie on their resumes

Job hunting can be grueling game: the applications, the cover letters, the cold emails — and then, the waiting.

It's understandable that job seekers want to stand out, but how far should you really go? Would you ever lie on your resume? The answer might depend on your age.

GoBankingRates asked 1,003 people whether they've ever lied on their resumes and why. The vast majority, 85%, said they'd never done so, while 9% said they'd been tempted but never went through with it. A small slice, 5%, of overall participants admitted to lying on their application materials, but of that bunch over half were repeat offenders.

But broken down by age, one group was far more likely to have bent the truth on an application: millennials. They were found to be more than twice as likely to lie, with 11% admitting to having embellished their resumes.

So what exactly are people fabricating in hopes of landing an interview?

Work experience (38%) and dates of employment (31%) were the most common answers. Of note, more men than women said they'd lied about their job history (46% vs. 31%), and more women than men admitted to lying about their dates of employment (41% vs. 19%).