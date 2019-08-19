President Obama's high school basketball jersey sold for $120,000 this weekend in online auction

The No. 23 high school basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama as a student in Honolulu, and the yearbook pictured, sold this weekend in an online auction. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Noble was three years behind Obama at Punahou and wore the same No. 23 jersey, still being used by the team, while playing junior varsity basketball. When the team ordered new uniforms, he saved the jersey he had worn, which bore the lucky number famously worn by Michael Jordan and Lebron James. It was only later that he made the connection to Obama. "Peter worked for the athletic department during summers, and the only reason he kept this particular jersey was because he wore No. 23 on the JV team," Ivy says. "He kept it and then many decades later he saw a picture of President Obama, they put up a picture of him playing basketball at Punahou, and he noticed it was the same No. 23 that he had in his closet and put two [and] two together." The authentication process took longer than usual, given this is a high school jersey and the auction house is more accustomed to handling professional apparel. To verify the item, the auction house used several methods, including photo matching to line up comparisons with what Obama wore (representatives also reached out to Obama, but received no reply.) Ivy says the auction house is very confident in the uniform's authenticity, and it's auction site listed it boldly as "the most important basketball jersey that exists."

A No. 23 high school basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama during his senior year at Punahou School in Honolulu. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions