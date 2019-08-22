Nobel-winning economist says forget yield curves— this may be what really fuels a recession

You've probably heard a lot about the looming market recession over the past week. But at least one notable economist says public panic, rather than an inverted yield curve, may be the real indicator of the next market downturn.

Market watchers have been trumpeting the likelihood of a recession after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly dipped below that of the 2-year U.S. note — twice in just one week. Some experts consider this to be a fairly good indicator of recessions, but Robert Shiller, the Nobel-prize winning economist and Yale professor, says he's not convinced it will hold true this time around.

"It is a well-known leading indicator," acknowledges Shiller. "But I'm not as confident in it as others are," he tells CNBC Make It. Instead, he chalks it up to analysts "data-mining" to find any indicator that holds up. While the yield curve has preceded each of the seven recessions since the 1950s, with only one false positive, it's a fairly small data set to be really conclusive.

On Aug. 21, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below that of the 2-year rate again.

It's also worth noting that generally an inverted yield curve is considered a strong indicator of an upcoming recession if it has some staying power. So far, both of the recent inversions of the 2-year to 10-year spread have been brief.

That said, Shiller isn't completely ruling out the possibility of a market downturn, especially when you factor in the public's reaction to these recent yield curve inversions. "There's a huge discussion of inverted yield curves. We saw that before in 1980, and there was a big recession then," he says.

A lot of what happens with the markets is a "self-fulfilling prophecy," Shiller adds. "I hear so much talk about a market correction, it might make it happen."

But that doesn't mean investors should panic thinking a recession will hit tomorrow. On average, there's been a 17-month lag between the inversion and the last five recessions, according to research from Ben Carlson of Ritholtz Wealth Management.