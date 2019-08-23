A 24-year-old entrepreneur was bored in science class — so she started this company

Komal Dadlani was 24 years-old when she completed her Master's degree in biochemistry from the University of Chile.

She loved science — but would often leave class feeling bored.

"My classes were very theoretical, and they were not as engaging as I would like them to be," she told CNBC's Make It. "Then I would visit schools in Chile, and they did not have labs."

Dadlani's frustration prompted an idea: A start-up that would make learning science more accessible, and fun, for students like her across Latin America, where fewer than 15% of students earn degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) fields, according to the National Science Foundation. The premise was to use the sensors and processing power of smartphones and tablets for science experiments.

"You never said page 245 of that textbook changed my life," Dadlani said. "It's normally the experience, the teacher that changes your perception and the way you think."

In 2013, Dadlani co-founded Lab4U with Colombian software engineer Alvaro Peralta. The company teaches basic science principles in physics, chemistry and biology by enabling experiments from an app on a smartphone or tablet.

For example, a phone's camera is used to measure color samples in beakers of water, replacing a traditional colorimeter which can cost up to $500 in a lab or classroom. Lab4U's experiments are designed to use cheap, easy-to-find objects like masking tape, toy cars or springs.

"With very basic materials you can actually run experiments," Dadlani explained.