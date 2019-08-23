Why you can stop obsessing about having a perfect credit score

Americans are obsessed with their credit scores. There are those who are laser-focused on attaining a score above 800, and even the credit fanatics who boast of high scores in their dating profiles. Apps and programs proliferate, promising to help consumers understand and improve their scores, and in turn, it goes unsaid, their lives.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, and any information consumers can use to improve their financial lives is a net positive for society. But if you find yourself constantly thinking about the three numbers attached to your credit report, experts say you can probably relax a little bit.

There's a lot tied up in a credit score. Sure, in theory it simply tells companies how "creditworthy" a particular individual is — how likely they are to pay their bills on time. And a good score, on the higher end of a range typically between 300 and 850, can lead to lower interest rates on loans and better credit card offerings. But for consumers, it's not always purely a financial tool: There's an emotional component to it, too, that can drive people to extreme lengths to improve their scores.

"It's amazingly emotional," Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and advocacy at credit reporting company Experian, tells CNBC Make It. "I think sometimes we expend too much emotional currency on credit scores and not enough on doing common sense things with our finances."

And in 2019, when maximizing every aspect of our lives and becoming as efficient as possible is idealized, attaining a perfect or near-perfect score is another line item to cross off of our Type A to-do lists.

But unless you're in the market for a home, a new cell phone plan, a car, credit card or some other financial product, you don't really need to worry.