Here's how much you can save on your mortgage by improving your credit score

A good credit score can save home buyers hundreds of dollars a month on mortgage payments — and potentially tens of thousands over the course of their loan. A high credit score gives lenders confidence in your ability to repay your loan. The higher it is, the lower the interest rate they'll be willing to give you. For a mortgage, in particular, which is likely the biggest loan most people will take out, a high credit score is the ultimate money saver. FICO credit scores are most commonly used by mortgage lenders, and range from 300 to 850. Anything between 700 and 749 is typically deemed "good," while scores from 650 to 700 are "fair." Excellent scores are over 750. The median credit score of home buyers qualifying for a mortgage in the first quarter of 2019 was 759, according to the Federal Reserve, and 75% boasted a score over 700. You don't need a score above 700 to buy a house, though a higher credit score will typically mean you're given a better mortgage rate and loan options. Just how much will increasing your score save you? Here's how to figure it out.

How much you can save you if you raise your credit score

Even a seemingly small improvement in your score — say, from 680 to 700 — could save you thousands of dollars. Here's how much you would pay each month on a 30-year fixed mortgage, using the median home price of $266,000 and the MyFICO mortgage calculator:

That's a difference of $89,804 between a top tier and bottom tier score. Remember, there are countless other factors that also play a role in the mortgage-approval process, including the cost of the home, the size of the down payment and your income.

How to improve your credit score