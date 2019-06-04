Paid off your credit card? Don't grab those scissors just yet

Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
Sen. Gary Peters from Michigan says he's especially concerned about the impact on the auto industry due to several U.S.-based automakers having major production in Mexico.Politicsread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Market Insiderread more
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.The Fedread more
After two deadly crashes, Boeing is struggling to regain the confidence of its airline customers, regulators and the flying public.Airlinesread more
J.P. Morgan's Jason Hunter highlights key levels in the charts that suggest stocks may be starting to find solid ground.Futures Nowread more
U.S. stock index futures gave back some of their gains on Wednesday after the release of much weaker-than-expected jobs data.US Marketsread more
'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.Autosread more
Nearly 6 in 10 Americans don't know that closing a credit card account can actually hurt your credit score, according to a new survey.Personal Financeread more
Procter & Gamble was also behind the Gillette ad that addressed the #MeToo movement.Technologyread more
Finally paid off that high-interest credit card balance? Great, but think twice before cutting up the plastic and closing the account.
That's because doing so won't help your credit score — and might actually hurt it, according to Bankrate.com.
More from Personal Finance:
How old is too old to still live with your parents?
These moves can tank your credit scores
Debt management impacts retirement dreams
"You should keep old accounts open to boost your credit score, because scoring algorithms look favorably upon longstanding accounts and more available credit," said Bankrate.com analyst Ted Rossman.
Fifty-eight percent of Americans in a survey didn't know that closing a credit card account can actually hurt your credit score, according to a survey of 2,582 people conducted this May by Bankrate.com, a New York-based consumer financial services company. A similar 61% have canceled at least one card in their lifetime, while 37% have canceled more than one. Older and/or wealthier cardholders, along with Midwesterners, are more likely to close card accounts.
Thirteen percent of card cancelers erroneously think doing so will improve their credit scores, 15% think closing an account has no effect, while 29% have no idea. Only 42% correctly believe it decreases scores. (Percentages do not add up to 100% due to rounding.)
In fact, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts-based Mercator Advisory Group has found that credit card closure rates have more than doubled in the past five years while new account openings have leveled out, according to Bankrate.com.
Other common reasons for taking scissors to plastic include having paid off debt (40%) and lack of card use (36%). The average U.S. card holder has 3.7 active credit card accounts, of which two, on average went unused in the past month, Bankrate.com found.
Why else do consumers clip their cards? High interest rates (36%) and high annual fees (28%). If you're paying an annual fee for a card you feel you're not getting much value from anymore, Bankrate.com recommends asking the card issuer to downgrade you to a card without an annual fee.
"A product change like that will not hurt your credit score because it maintains the account history and credit line," Rossman said.