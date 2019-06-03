This is the age when it becomes embarrassing to live with your parents

Moving back in with your parents after college is not a new concept. But around age 28, it starts to get old.

That's when the situation begins to get embarrassing, according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade.

That goes for all of the generations surveyed, including young millennials and even younger Gen Z respondents, as well as parents.

About one-third of Gen Z members said it would be embarrassing to live at home at age 30 and up, while 44% of millennials said the same. Meanwhile, 45% of parents agreed.

Overall, the stigma around children living at home into their 20s has decreased, according to TD Ameritrade's research.

"More and more young adults are looking to save money in some way," said Christine Russell, senior manager of retirement and annuities at TD Ameritrade. "Obviously, living with their parents is an easy way to do that."

One reason kids move back in with their parents is student debt, cited by 31% of millennials and 20% of Gen Zers. Other financial goals that have been delayed by college loans include buying a home, getting married, having children or saving for retirement.