Many people don't even know how long they've been in credit card debt.

Recent research from CreditCards.com found that 7 percent of plastic holders don't remember how many years they've been carrying a balance, while more than half say it has been more than a year that they've done so.

When you carry a balance on your credit card, interest piles up and you end up paying much more for items than if you'd used cash. Doing so can also bring down your credit rating, said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

"A big part of how much you owe is your credit utilization ratio – that is, how much credit you're using divided by how much you have available to you," Rossman said, adding that people should keep their usage below 30 percent.

"If you have, let's say, $5,700 of credit card debt, even if you have a pretty generous credit limit of $10,000, you're still at a 57 percent utilization rate which is higher than recommended and would hurt your credit score," he said.

Many other moves can lower your score, experts say.