Americans spent an average of $26,226 on college last year—this graph shows how they paid

For most families in the U.S., paying for college requires a complex combination of scholarships and grants, savings and loans.

As part of its annual How America Pays for College report, Sallie Mae and Ipsos surveyed 1,000 undergrads and 1,000 parents of undergrads about their college costs for the 2018 - 2019 academic year. They found that the average amount paid for college was $26,226 and broke down the complex ways American families cover these costs.

Here's how the typical family pays for college: