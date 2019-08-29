These are the highest-paying, most in-demand jobs in every US state

If you're looking for a high-paying job with plenty of security and room to grow, you can't beat a role in healthcare or tech.
That's the overwhelming takeaway of CareerBuilder's latest number crunch of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which found 40 out of 50 states named either a healthcare profession or the role of "software developer" as the highest-paying, most in-demand role within the state.
The jobs site broke down what high-wage professions would see the biggest projected growth in number of positions created between 2018 and 2023. The role of software developer came out on top in 19 states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, each of which is estimated to create 20% or more software developer jobs over the next four years. For the most part, the minimum education requirement to become a software developer is a bachelor's degree.
Take a closer look at each state's highest-paying jobs that are expected to grow the most through 2023, plus what type of salary they command in each location:
Healthcare roles were named the top high-paying high-growth jobs in 21 states, made up primarily by nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physical therapists. Nurse practitioners in Connecticut make an average of over $118,000 per year, coming out as the highest earners on this list. Workers in these fields often have a master's, doctoral or other professional degree, with the exception of physician assistants, physical therapy assistants and occupational therapy assistants requiring at least an associate's degree to practice.
The only high-wage and high-growth job identified in the list that doesn't require a formal educational credential are rotary drill operators in Oklahoma, which is expected to grow by 17% and pays an average of $57,620.
With a job growth rate of 49%, film and video editors with their sights set on working in Georgia will be in good company. On the other hand, producers and directors will be in high demand in Utah, with 28% job growth through 2023. Other roles with bright futures and pay outside of the STEM track: financial sales agents in Delaware, market researchers in Idaho, flight attendants in Maryland, post-secondary teachers in Oregon and business operations specialists in Wyoming.
