These are the highest-paying, most in-demand jobs in every US state

If you're looking for a high-paying job with plenty of security and room to grow, you can't beat a role in healthcare or tech.

That's the overwhelming takeaway of CareerBuilder's latest number crunch of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which found 40 out of 50 states named either a healthcare profession or the role of "software developer" as the highest-paying, most in-demand role within the state.

The jobs site broke down what high-wage professions would see the biggest projected growth in number of positions created between 2018 and 2023. The role of software developer came out on top in 19 states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, each of which is estimated to create 20% or more software developer jobs over the next four years. For the most part, the minimum education requirement to become a software developer is a bachelor's degree.

Take a closer look at each state's highest-paying jobs that are expected to grow the most through 2023, plus what type of salary they command in each location: