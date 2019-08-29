Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

These are the highest-paying, most in-demand jobs in every US state

Hero Images | Getty Images

If you're looking for a high-paying job with plenty of security and room to grow, you can't beat a role in healthcare or tech.

That's the overwhelming takeaway of CareerBuilder's latest number crunch of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which found 40 out of 50 states named either a healthcare profession or the role of "software developer" as the highest-paying, most in-demand role within the state.

The jobs site broke down what high-wage professions would see the biggest projected growth in number of positions created between 2018 and 2023. The role of software developer came out on top in 19 states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, each of which is estimated to create 20% or more software developer jobs over the next four years. For the most part, the minimum education requirement to become a software developer is a bachelor's degree.

Take a closer look at each state's highest-paying jobs that are expected to grow the most through 2023, plus what type of salary they command in each location:

Alabama

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $96,400
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Alaska

  • Job: Registered Nurse
  • Average salary within state: $89,310
  • Projected growth through 2023: 16%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Arizona

  • Job: Nurse Practitioner
  • Average salary within state: $110,750
  • Projected growth through 2023: 25%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Arkansas

  • Job: Physical Therapist
  • Average salary within state: $81,430
  • Projected growth through 2023: 21%
  • Typical education level: doctoral or professional degree

California

  • Job: Occupational Therapy Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $95,160
  • Projected growth through 2023: 29%
  • Typical education level: associate's degree
andresr | E+ | Getty Images

Colorado

  • Job: Operations Research Analyst
  • Average salary within state: $90,270
  • Projected growth through 2023: 27%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Connecticut

  • Job: Nurse Practitioner
  • Average salary within state: $118,020
  • Projected growth through 2023: 16%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Delaware

  • Job: Securities, Commodities and Financial Services Sales Agent
  • Average salary within state: $87,390
  • Projected growth through 2023: 21%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Florida

  • Job: Medical Scientist (except epidemiologists)
  • Average salary within state: $82,990
  • Projected growth through 2023: 25%
  • Typical education level: doctoral or professional degree

Georgia

  • Job: Film and Video Editor
  • Average salary within state: $64,470
  • Projected growth through 2023: 49%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree
Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Job: Physical Therapist
  • Average salary within state: $90,540
  • Projected growth through 2023: 12%
  • Typical education level: doctoral or professional degree

Idaho

  • Job: Market Research Analyst and Marketing Specialist
  • Average salary within state: $53,500
  • Projected growth through 2023: 22%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Illinois

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $108,260
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Indiana

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $96,090
  • Projected growth through 2023: 23%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Iowa

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $110,550
  • Projected growth through 2023: 18%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Kansas

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $85,380
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree
Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $91,010
  • Projected growth through 2023: 16%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Louisiana

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $81,640
  • Projected growth through 2023: 29%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Maine

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $90,190
  • Projected growth through 2023: 15%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Maryland

  • Job: Flight Attendant
  • Average salary within state: $46,290
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: high school diploma or equivalent
Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Job: Computer and Information Research Scientist
  • Average salary within state: $116,920
  • Projected growth through 2023: 18%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Michigan

  • Job: Occupational Therapy Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $52,410
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: associate's degree

Minnesota

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $116,200
  • Projected growth through 2023: 20%
  • Typical education level: associate's degree

Mississippi

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $85,470
  • Projected growth through 2023: 23%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Missouri

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $93,880
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Montana

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $87,120
  • Projected growth through 2023: 24%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Nebraska

  • Job: Physical Therapist
  • Average salary within state: $80,130
  • Projected growth through 2023: 20%
  • Typical education level: doctoral or professional degree

Nevada

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $105,640
  • Projected growth through 2023: 25%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

New Hampshire

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $110,740
  • Projected growth through 2023: 18%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

New Jersey

  • Job: Physical Therapist Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $68,000
  • Projected growth through 2023: 28%
  • Typical education level: associate's degree

New Mexico

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: estimates not released
  • Projected growth through 2023: 21%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

New York

  • Job: Physical Therapist Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $52,720
  • Projected growth through 2023: 27%
  • Typical education level: associate's degree

North Carolina

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $103,280
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

North Dakota

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $80,620
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Ohio

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $105,410
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Oklahoma

  • Job: Rotary Drill Operator, Oil and Gas
  • Average salary within state: $57,620
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: no formal educational credential

Oregon

  • Job: Post-secondary Teacher
  • Average salary within state: $98,510
  • Projected growth through 2023: 25%
  • Typical education level: doctoral or professional degree
Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Job: Nurse Practitioner
  • Average salary within state: $98,250
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Rhode Island

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $96,850
  • Projected growth through 2023: 14%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

South Carolina

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $90,830
  • Projected growth through 2023: 26%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

South Dakota

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $75,000
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Tennessee

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $87,630
  • Projected growth through 2023: 25%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Texas

  • Job: Nurse Practitioner
  • Average salary within state: $111,060
  • Projected growth through 2023: 25%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Utah

  • Job: Producer and Director
  • Average salary within state: $67,800
  • Projected growth through 2023: 28%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree
Getty Images

Vermont

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $97,720
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Virginia

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $99,340
  • Projected growth through 2023: 19%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Washington

  • Job: Nurse Practitioner
  • Average salary within state: $117,650
  • Projected growth through 2023: 22%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

West Virginia

  • Job: Software Developer, Applications
  • Average salary within state: $87,490
  • Projected growth through 2023: 22%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Wisconsin

  • Job: Physician Assistant
  • Average salary within state: $107,920
  • Projected growth through 2023: 17%
  • Typical education level: master's degree

Wyoming

  • Job: Business Operations Specialist
  • Average salary within state: $69,740
  • Projected growth through 2023: 7%
  • Typical education level: bachelor's degree

Healthcare roles were named the top high-paying high-growth jobs in 21 states, made up primarily by nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physical therapists. Nurse practitioners in Connecticut make an average of over $118,000 per year, coming out as the highest earners on this list. Workers in these fields often have a master's, doctoral or other professional degree, with the exception of physician assistants, physical therapy assistants and occupational therapy assistants requiring at least an associate's degree to practice.

The only high-wage and high-growth job identified in the list that doesn't require a formal educational credential are rotary drill operators in Oklahoma, which is expected to grow by 17% and pays an average of $57,620.

With a job growth rate of 49%, film and video editors with their sights set on working in Georgia will be in good company. On the other hand, producers and directors will be in high demand in Utah, with 28% job growth through 2023. Other roles with bright futures and pay outside of the STEM track: financial sales agents in Delaware, market researchers in Idaho, flight attendants in Maryland, post-secondary teachers in Oregon and business operations specialists in Wyoming.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 47% of workers are thinking about quitting right now—here's how long it could take them to find a new job

VIDEO3:5003:50
Here’s what it’s actually like to be a flight attendant
Make It
Hero Images | Getty Images
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact