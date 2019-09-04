Before Warren Buffett made his fortune, he took a job without asking what the salary was—here's why

Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett believes in working with people you respect.

"Try to work for whomever you admire most," the investing legend told author Gillian Zoe Segal in an interview for her 2015 book, "Getting There: A Book of Mentors." "It won't necessarily be the job that you'll have 10 years later, but you'll have the opportunity to pick up so much as you go along."

It's advice that served him well: When he was starting his career, well before he made his billions, Buffett took a job with his mentor and hero, Benjamin Graham, without even asking about the salary. "I found that out at the end of the month when I got my paycheck," he told Segal.

The decision paid off, career-wise. Buffett, who was one of Graham's students at Columbia Business School, says that his former professor largely shaped his career and investment philosophy.