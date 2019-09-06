Take a look at the $995 smart backpack from Google and Yves Saint Laurent

The Google-powered Cit-E backpack is available for pre-order on the Yves Saint Laurent website.

For almost $1,000, you could be controlling your smartphone just by tapping the strap of your backpack. In 2015, Google revealed it was working on a project aimed at making your clothes and accessories smarter by experimenting with touch-sensitive fabric technology. Two years later, the tech giant partnered with Levi's to reveal the first results of those experiments, a $350 "connected" jean jacket featuring multi-touch sensors allowing the wearer to answer phone calls or get directions simply by tapping on the sleeve. Now, Google's "Project Jacquard" is back with another fashion collaboration — this time it's a partnership with French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent on a smart backpack with smart touch sensors in the strap to allow the wearer to access a connected smartphone. Much like the smart jean jacket, the sleek black backpack's sensor can be tapped or swiped to issue commands to your smartphone, such as lowering the volume on your music, receive a text message, or accessing Google Maps. The Saint Laurent Cit-E backpack appeared on the YSL.com website on Wednesday with a preorder price of $995 and a note promising it will ship by October 15, according to The Verge.

The backpack can pair with any Android or Apple iOS smartphone via the Jacquard mobile app, which also allows the user to change the settings to decide the corresponding command for various gestures, from brushing down on the backpack strap to double-tapping the strap or covering it with your hand, according to an instruction manual posted online by Yves Saint Laurent.

A diagram from Yves Saint Laurent's instruction manual for the Cit-E backpack. Source: Kering/YSL.com