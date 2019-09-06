Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick bought a $36.4 million NYC penthouse—take a look

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick recently closed on a new penthouse in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, reports the New York Times.

Kalanick, who is worth $3.5 billion according to Forbes, purchased the duplex penthouse for $36.5 million. It was the most expensive sale in New York City during the month of August, according to the Times.

Kalanick's new four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom space spans 6,734 square feet, according to the listing. The duplex, known as "Penthouse North," also has an additional 3,400 square feet outdoors. The home is in 565 Broome Street, a recently opened tower designed by famous Italian architect Renzo Piano, whose last New York City project was the Whitney Museum of Art's downtown location.

Check out the renderings of Penthouse North at 565 Broome Street.

The property has a private elevator that opens to living and dining spaces.