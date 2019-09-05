Alex Rodriguez sells Hollywood Hills home (at a loss) for $4.4 million

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He parted with the property at a slight loss, as he purchased the home five years ago from Meryl Streep for $4.8 million.

Rodriguez initially listed the property for $6.5 million in November 2018 before dropping the price to $5.25 million in March, according to Realtor.com.

Originally built in 1954, the home — which is known in the real-estate community as the Honnold and Rex Architectural Research house — was updated and renovated. The four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home spans about 3,700 square feet.

Take a look inside with this embedded Instagram gallery below.