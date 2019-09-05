Alex Rodriguez sells Hollywood Hills home (at a loss) for $4.4 million

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He parted with the property at a slight loss, as he purchased the home five years ago from Meryl Streep for $4.8 million.
Rodriguez initially listed the property for $6.5 million in November 2018 before dropping the price to $5.25 million in March, according to Realtor.com.
Originally built in 1954, the home — which is known in the real-estate community as the Honnold and Rex Architectural Research house — was updated and renovated. The four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home spans about 3,700 square feet.
Take a look inside with this embedded Instagram gallery below.
The contemporary-style home has an open floor plan and is designed for indoor-outdoor living. Outside, there is a swimming pool and spa, fire pit and sitting area.
Inside, the space includes high ceilings, a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, according to the listing. The chef's kitchen has an island, custom cabinetry and a wine fridge, reports the Los Angeles Times.
All bedrooms are located on the second floor, with the master bedroom overlooking city views. The master bathroom features a deep-soak tub and steam shower.
Carl Gambino of the Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent.
Rodriguez announced his engagement to Jennifer Lopez in March. The couple purchased a $6.6 million Malibu beach house in February and sold their New York City Park Avenue condo in June.
