Serena Williams could win her 24th Grand Slam—here's why she didn't spend her first million-dollar check

After beating Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the U.S. Open semifinals, tennis star Serena Williams will play in her 10th U.S. Open final on Saturday. The match grants her the chance to take home her 24th Grand Slam singles title, tying Margaret Court for the all-time record.

In addition to the glory, there's also prize money on the line: If Williams clinches the title on Saturday, she'll earn $3.85 million.

But though her career has been lucrative, Williams doesn't blow through cash. In fact, after earning her first million, Williams didn't touch any of the money — she deposited it directly in the bank and walked away.

"I remember, I went through the drive-through to deposit my check, and they were like, 'I think you need to come in for this,'" she recalled in a 2017 interview with Uninterrupted, a media company owned by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Williams said that, for her, tennis has never been about getting paid. She's always played for the love of the game. Early in her career, she would forget to collect her paychecks at all.

"When I first turned pro, you had to go pick up your check," she said. "I never, never picked it up, so at the end of the year, the tournament directors would literally hand me the check because I would never go get it."