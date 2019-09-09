Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin is 'not functional as a currency' right now

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is an advocate of digital currency bitcoin. But he also says it is not ready to be a currency.

"It's not functional as a currency. The peaks and troughs are like an investment asset and are equivalent to gold," Dorsey told the Australian Financial Review in a story published Thursday.

"What we need to do is make it more usable and accessible as a currency, but it's not there yet," Dorsey said.

Bitcoin is volatile: It is currently trading at around $10,250, according to digital currency exchange Coinbase; in December 2017 it traded above $19,500, and in January 2019, it traded below $3,350.

Still, Dorsey is a supporter of both bitcoin and the broader idea of an Internet-based currency.