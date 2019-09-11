Amazon employee on walkout for climate change: I was feeling 'hopeless,' 'ashamed' of my role there

For Rebecca Sheppard, a 28-year-old Amazon employee in Seattle, walking out of work on Sept. 20 to call for Amazon to reduce its impact on the climate is a personal, moral decision.

"I grew up acutely aware of the climate crisis, because I watched the hurricanes in my hometown get worse," Sheppard, who grew up in the coastal town Wilmington, North Carolina, told The Guardian in an interview published Tuesday.

Sheppard, who has been with Amazon for three years, currently works in the Seattle headquarters as a senior product manager for Amazon Air, the company's fleet of delivery aircraft, which launched in 2016.

"When I first started, I worked on optimization. If you utilize each aircraft fully, you don't need to fly as many," Sheppard said. "But eventually I became frustrated, because no matter how efficiently you're using the aircraft, the aircraft itself remains the same. It's still burning fossil fuels. Planes today are still unsustainable even if you're trying to use them as efficiently as possible. And sustainability is a very personal issue for me."

She started to feel demoralized about her work.

"Last year, I was feeling hopeless, unmotivated and frankly ashamed of the role I was playing at Amazon Air enabling carbon emissions," Sheppard said. "I have a beautiful three-year-old nephew, and I was afraid of what his world was going to look like in 50 years, given how much worse it had gotten in my 28 years."

So Sheppard joined a group of Amazon workers internally lobbying for their employer to take action to reduce its negative impact on the environment and climate change. The group became known as the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) and is participating in the Global Climate Strike — a series of walkouts to bring attention to climate change organized by and for young people — on Sept. 20.

So far, over 1,000 Amazon employees have committed to joining the walkout. That represents a relatively small percentage of the company's 653,300 full-time and part-time headcount, as of its second-quarter investor relations financial release published in July.

The Amazon employees who are walking out have three demands: They want Amazon to commit to producing zero carbon emissions by 2030 by rolling out electric vehicle use, to eliminate Amazon Web Services contracts for fossil-fuel companies and to stop funding climate-denying lobbyists and politicians.