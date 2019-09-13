How to tell if your rewards card is worth the annual fee

Almost 40% of Americans pay some sort of fee for their credit card, according to a new survey from Stash, an investment platform, but they're not all getting the most for their money. Some 39% of people who have credit cards with annual fees pay $100 or more, and yet half of them redeem $150, or less, in cash back each year.

If you're trying to make the calculation of whether it's worth paying for a credit card with an annual fee, here are some things to keep in mind.

First, take a look at your credit card statements for the past year to determine which categories you spend the most money. Most cards with an annual fee are travel cards, Ted Rossman, industry analyst for CreditCards.com, tells CNBC Make It, so if that's not one of your biggest expenses, there are plenty of cash-back cards without fees that cardholders can opt for instead.

When you're picking out a card, or considering whether it's worth it to renew each year, think about the intangible perks that you're getting for the price, like airport lounge access, TSA PreCheck application fee reimbursement, the ability to transfer rewards between travel programs, etc.

"You have to think about your habits. Do you really put a value on airport lounges?" says Rossman. "If you travel once or twice a year, you're probably not going to get much value out of it."