This is the biggest home for sale in the Hollywood Hills — take a look inside

The largest home for sale in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills is the 20,058-square-foot behemoth at 8408 Hillside Avenue. The three-story modern residence is 840% larger than the average single-family home built in America last year (2,386 square feet, according to Census Bureau data). And at a list price of $43.9 million, it's 114 times more expensive (the average single-family home sale price was $385,000). Here's what that mountain of cash buys you in these exclusive hills.

The over 20,000 sq. ft. residence unfolds over 3 levels. The Agency

Views of downtown LA from the Hollywood Hills mega-home. The Agency

The residence is up this driveway and through these mansion gates.

Front gate entrance at 8408 Hillside Ave The Agency

The sculpted metal that looks like a work of art is actually the front door, and it's framed by a lush vertical garden

A view of the front door and vertical garden from the driveway. The Agency

The mega-home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Seating area and views in master bedroom. The Agency

The master bedroom's fire feature and terrace. The Agency

The master suite alone is about 2,800 square feet with it's own wrap around terrace and outdoor hot tub.

The master's wraparound balcony includes a hot tub. The Agency

The master bath has an oval-shaped tub that's sunken into the floor and a glass-encased shower with views of downtown L.A.

Master bath glass shower and tub inset into floor. The Agency

There's also a gigantic master walk-in closet.

Walk-in master closet designed and imported from Italy. The Agency

Listing agent David Parnes of The Agency in Beverly Hills tells CNBC the mega-closet had to be shipped across the Atlantic from Lake Como, Italy. "And look at this: even your clothes have a crazy view," said Parnes.

Inside the master walk-in closet with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The Agency

On the home's lowest level you'll find the 10-car garage, which might be better described as a supercar showroom.

The home owner's car collection parked in the 10-car garage. The Agency

It's currently filled with the owner's pricey rides (which are not included in the sale).

The home's sleek 10-car garage. The Agency

There's a 12 foot waterfall that cascades from the pool one level above.

Broker David Parnes points out the waterfall that flows from the second floor. CNBC

This level also has a wellness area with hot and cold plunge pools, a steam room and a sauna.

Sauna The Agency

Steam room The Agency

Of course, there's a gym...

Gym The Agency

...and even a couples massage area.

Couple massage room The Agency

Any Hollywood mogul who buys the place will need a state-of-the art movie theater; this one has a bar in the back row.

Velvet-clad movie theatre with a bar in the back row. The Agency

Up one level there's a stylish home office that's steps away from a glass-encased wine cellar.

Home office The Agency

The well-stocked wine cellar. The Agency

Next to the wine cellar is a dining room that seats 10.

The dining room with two-sided glass fire place. The Agency

In the living room...

The Agency The Agency

Living room with retractable glass walls. The Agency

...with the press of a button the room's glass walls disappear...

Living room's glass wall open to pool area. The Agency

...and you're poolside.

Infinity pool lounge area with view of downtown. The Agency

The curved infinity pool spans 163 feet with 270-degree views of Los Angeles.

The Agency RE

There's also an outdoor dining area that is next to a sunken fire-pit.

View of outdoor dining area from fire pit. The Agency

And if you want to lounge on the deck and watch TV, a giant screen rises up from under the pool.

The lounge-chair view of the big screen TV rising from under the pool. The Agency

But this multimillion-dollar view didn't always look so perfect.

View from dining room table. The Agency

In fact it looked this...

Power lines that previously obstructed view. CNBC

When CNBC first visited 8408 Hillside Ave the home was still under construction; the gorgeous views were obstructed by ugly utility poles and dangling power lines. Parnes tells CNBC the owner, real estate developer Jeff Thomas, spent more than six months getting rid of the eye-sores. (We caught the process on camera you can check it out in the video tour of the home above.) After getting permits and chopping down the poles, Thomas paid to bury the power lines and repave the street...

Workers removing utility pole from front of residence. CNBC

and he planted big palm trees where they utility poles stood.

One of the palm trees planted where a utility pole once stood. The Agency

Parnes tells CNBC that the whole process cost $2 million and it was worth every penny.

The view of 8408 Hillside by day. The Agency

"I mean, $2 million is a lot of money to spend on burying power lines. But when you have a 10-out-of-10 house and a five-out-of-five view, you gotta bring that view up to a 10. And, I mean, here we are. So, yes, it was a great investment," said Parnes. The view from the 2,000 square foot rooftop is now perfect too.

Rooftop dining area and fire pit lounge. The Agency

And on a clear night you can sit by the fire-pit and look down on the entire city... with no horrible power lines to kill the mood... priceless.