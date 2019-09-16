This is the biggest home for sale in the Hollywood Hills — take a look inside

The largest home for sale in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills is the 20,058-square-foot behemoth at 8408 Hillside Avenue.
The three-story modern residence is 840% larger than the average single-family home built in America last year (2,386 square feet, according to Census Bureau data).
And at a list price of $43.9 million, it's 114 times more expensive (the average single-family home sale price was $385,000).
Here's what that mountain of cash buys you in these exclusive hills.
The residence is up this driveway and through these mansion gates.
The sculpted metal that looks like a work of art is actually the front door, and it's framed by a lush vertical garden
The mega-home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
The master suite alone is about 2,800 square feet with it's own wrap around terrace and outdoor hot tub.
The master bath has an oval-shaped tub that's sunken into the floor and a glass-encased shower with views of downtown L.A.
There's also a gigantic master walk-in closet.
Listing agent David Parnes of The Agency in Beverly Hills tells CNBC the mega-closet had to be shipped across the Atlantic from Lake Como, Italy.
"And look at this: even your clothes have a crazy view," said Parnes.
On the home's lowest level you'll find the 10-car garage, which might be better described as a supercar showroom.
It's currently filled with the owner's pricey rides (which are not included in the sale).
There's a 12 foot waterfall that cascades from the pool one level above.
This level also has a wellness area with hot and cold plunge pools, a steam room and a sauna.
Of course, there's a gym...
...and even a couples massage area.
Any Hollywood mogul who buys the place will need a state-of-the art movie theater; this one has a bar in the back row.
Up one level there's a stylish home office that's steps away from a glass-encased wine cellar.
Next to the wine cellar is a dining room that seats 10.
In the living room...
...with the press of a button the room's glass walls disappear...
...and you're poolside.
The curved infinity pool spans 163 feet with 270-degree views of Los Angeles.
There's also an outdoor dining area that is next to a sunken fire-pit.
And if you want to lounge on the deck and watch TV, a giant screen rises up from under the pool.
But this multimillion-dollar view didn't always look so perfect.
In fact it looked this...
When CNBC first visited 8408 Hillside Ave the home was still under construction; the gorgeous views were obstructed by ugly utility poles and dangling power lines. Parnes tells CNBC the owner, real estate developer Jeff Thomas, spent more than six months getting rid of the eye-sores. (We caught the process on camera you can check it out in the video tour of the home above.)
After getting permits and chopping down the poles, Thomas paid to bury the power lines and repave the street...
and he planted big palm trees where they utility poles stood.
Parnes tells CNBC that the whole process cost $2 million and it was worth every penny.
"I mean, $2 million is a lot of money to spend on burying power lines. But when you have a 10-out-of-10 house and a five-out-of-five view, you gotta bring that view up to a 10. And, I mean, here we are. So, yes, it was a great investment," said Parnes.
The view from the 2,000 square foot rooftop is now perfect too.
And on a clear night you can sit by the fire-pit and look down on the entire city... with no horrible power lines to kill the mood... priceless.
