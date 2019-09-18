Jay Leno only cares about 1 thing when he hires new employees

When Jay Leno hosted NBC's "The Tonight Show," the comedian led a staff of around 200 people, including writers and producers who worked closely with the host.

To ensure that he hired the best employees, Leno only cared about one thing: their material. "A lot of times people write me jokes, and I'd go, 'I like these jokes — hire that person,'" he tells CNBC Make It.

Leno was never interested in hiring people because of their connections. Instead, he let their talent and abilities speak for themselves. "An agent never submitted jokes to me for his client," the host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" says. "People just come up and give me the jokes, and I read them and I decide whether to hire them or not."

The strategy helped prevent Leno from turning down good writers due to an unconscious bias, he says. "Maybe I might have been influenced by things, like That guy seems kind of old. But I hired them based on material," he explains.

"One guy was so handicapped he couldn't leave his house, but he wrote good jokes. It didn't matter to me," says Leno.