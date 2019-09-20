Gender gap in science and tech could be down to girls' academic strengths, say researchers

Women's lack of representation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math — better known as STEM — could have more to do with their academic strengths than their weaknesses.

That's according to new research which suggests that fewer girls pursue careers in STEM not because they're worse than boys at math, but because they're better than boys at reading.

In a study of more than 300,000 15-year-olds across 64 countries, the report found that boys only marginally outperformed girls in math tests, while girls vastly outperformed their male counterparts in reading exams.

The research, which was based on the math and reading portions of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's program for international student assessment, found a standard deviation of just 10% in girls' and boys' math results, versus a "wide margin" in their reading responses.

That gap, it noted, was likely to lead more girls than boys to study humanities-related subjects and, as a result, fewer math-related ones.