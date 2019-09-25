Here's an example of the perfect LinkedIn profile summary, according to Harvard career experts

If you want to have a successful career, maintaining an online presence on LinkedIn is crucial. Not only is it an effective way to network with other professionals in your field, but it can get you noticed by others and potentially land you several job opportunities. In fact, I was hired to fill an executive-level position at a major company because I regularly updated my profile and published career-related content on the platform. My activity eventually caught the attention of a hiring manager, who reached out directly and asked if I was interested in the job. Believe it or not, that was six years ago — and today, LinkedIn has only become increasingly important.

The LinkedIn profile summary

Simply signing up for an account, quickly filling in the blanks and then letting your profile remain dormant won't do you any good. Of the many elements that make up a strong profile, two of the most important ones are your professional headline and "About" section, explain career experts at Harvard University's Office for Alumni Affairs and Career Advancement. Together, they make up what's known as your "LinkedIn profile summary," and it's one of the first things people see when they visit your page. Your professional headline is especially important because it's the text that gets displayed in search results for both Google and LinkedIn. Below is an example of a strong LinkedIn profile summary, according to the career experts at Harvard: *** NAME:

Jessica Yan PROFESSIONAL HEADLINE:

Research Scientist | Ph.D. Candidate | Data Analytics, Biotech, Pharma "ABOUT" SECTION:

I'm a research scientist working to better understand how neural activity motivates and shapes human behavior. My expertise includes project design and management, data analysis and interpretation, and the development and implementation of research tools. I enjoy generating new ideas and devising feasible solutions to broadly relevant problems. My colleagues would describe me as a driven, resourceful individual who maintains a positive, proactive attitude when faced with adversity. Currently, I'm seeking opportunities that will allow me to develop and promote technologies that benefit human health. Specific fields of interest include data analytics, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. *** Here's what makes it a strong profile summary: Can be skimmed in 30 seconds or less

Professional headline is below 120 characters, lists career focus and components of work

Includes industry-related keywords, core skills, strengths, talents and interests

Well written in a professional style, no spelling and grammatical mistakes

Answers questions that provides deeper insight about the individual: What makes her unique? Where is her career headed? How would others describe her? What are her values and personal traits?

LinkedIn profile checklist

While your profile summary holds major emphasis, you'll need to spend time on savvying up the rest of it. Here's a quick checklist of the basics to help you get started: Upload your photo . Ideally, this should be done in professional attire. Profiles with photos are 14 times more likely to be viewed, according to the career experts.

. Ideally, this should be done in professional attire. Profiles with photos are 14 times more likely to be viewed, according to the career experts. Customize your public profile URL. The address should look something like: www.linkedin.com/in/yourname. This will make it easier for you to include it on business cards, resumes and email signatures.

The address should look something like: www.linkedin.com/in/yourname. This will make it easier for you to include it on business cards, resumes and email signatures. Enhance your profile with additional sections. Displaying further information (e.g., accomplishments, skills, volunteer experience, certifications, expertise) can also increase the amount of times people view your profile, notes LinkedIn. This, in turn, can help you build your network and connect to new opportunities.

Displaying further information (e.g., accomplishments, skills, volunteer experience, certifications, expertise) can also increase the amount of times people view your profile, notes LinkedIn. This, in turn, can help you build your network and connect to new opportunities. Elaborate on your work history in the "Experience" section. Use targeted keywords and include specific information about what you've done in your previous positions that led to measurable results. (Don't lie about titles or duties; you'll likely get called out by old colleagues — and it will be embarrassing.)

Use targeted keywords and include specific information about what you've done in your previous positions that led to measurable results. (Don't lie about titles or duties; you'll likely get called out by old colleagues — and it will be embarrassing.) Education : Include, in reverse chronological order, any programs or schools you went to.

: Include, in reverse chronological order, any programs or schools you went to. Customize your "Skills & Endorsements" section. Ensuring a relevant list of skills on your profile allows others in your network to endorse you. (Skills with the most endorsements will be listed first). This will also help others understand your strengths and match you with the right opportunities.

Ensuring a relevant list of skills on your profile allows others in your network to endorse you. (Skills with the most endorsements will be listed first). This will also help others understand your strengths and match you with the right opportunities. Include recommendations. These should come from former supervisors, coworkers, clients, vendors, professors or fellow students. (Basically, anyone who will have good things to say about you and your work.)

Be an active member and build your network