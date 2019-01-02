This 1 new LinkedIn tool will help you find your dream job in 2019

With over 500 million profiles and counting, LinkedIn is currently the largest online professional networking website. An estimated 95 percent of recruiters use LinkedIn find candidates, so a strong profile is a must-have if you're looking to add more job interviews to your 2019 bucket list.

Over the past few years, job seekers have grown increasingly sophisticated in their efforts to land a dream job. Instead of being at the mercy of job boards and reading through hundreds of boring descriptions, smart job seekers are identifying employers that match a very specific set of criteria that perfectly aligns with their interests.

Luckily, this has been easier to do thanks to a new LinkedIn feature, which going to be every job seeker's secret weapon.