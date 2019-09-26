Billionaire Ray Dalio says this outlook will help you achieve your dreams

It's often argued that some people are dreamers while others are realists. But hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio believes that you need both qualities to be successful. In fact, Dalio says all dreamers need a healthy dose of realism to help them achieve their dreams. "Being hyperrealistic will help you choose your dreams wisely and then achieve them," Dalio wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Dalio is the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, which manages roughly $160 billion in assets. In that social-media post, Dalio touts the importance of balancing realism and idealism by pursuing your dreams while also being as realistic as possible about the best ways to achieve them. "Understanding, accepting and working with reality is both practical and beautiful," Dalio writes on Facebook. "I have become so much of a hyperrealist that I've learned to appreciate the beauty of all realities, even harsh ones, and have come to despise impractical idealism."

By "impractical idealism," Dalio is referring to the way of thinking that's mostly associated with dreamers who either never follow through and pursue their lofty ideals, or who do so in impractical, or unrealistic, ways. (For instance, an impractical idealist could be more likely to spend more time daydreaming about success than actually working to achieve their goals.) But Dalio isn't against dreaming at all, he asserts. "Don't get me wrong: I believe in making dreams happen," the billionaire writes on Facebook. "To me, there's nothing better in life than doing that. The pursuit of dreams is what gives life its ﬂavor. "My point is that people who create great things aren't idle dreamers: They are totally grounded in reality," he says. A 2018 Psychology Today article notes that dreaming about success is more effective when a person also imagines the realistic obstacles they'll face on the path to their dreams. "Successful goal pursuits require figuring out which wishes are desirable and feasible and which ones to let go," Shahram Heshmat, an associate professor emeritus at the University of Illinois at Springfield, writes in the article.