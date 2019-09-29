Capital One cardholders get exclusive access to the New York City Wine and Food Festival—what you need to know

Capital One cardholders can receive access to exclusive events and experiences at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), which runs from October 10 to October 13.

The 12th annual NYCWFF includes 80-plus events with over 450 chefs, winemakers and culinary personalities from around the world, providing a wide range of experiences for approximately 50,000 "hungry fans" Lee Schrager, founder of the NYCWFF, tells CNBC Make It.

For the second year in a row, Capital One partnered with the NYCWFF to provide cardholders 30-minute early access, priority entry and reserved priority seating at select events, plus cardholder-only events throughout the four-day festival. To access exclusive tickets, pay with your Capital One® Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Capital One® issued private label cards are excluded.

Some Capital One exclusive events include a cookie dough making class with DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections founder Kristen Tomlan, dinner with Cedric and Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a master sushi rolling class with Iron Chef Morimoto. The latter two events are already sold out despite the respective $350 and $275 cost per ticket.

Individual events at NYCWFF can range up to $400, but there are many priced $100 and under, plus some that are free with an RSVP.

One hundred percent of NYCWFF net proceeds benefit the Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry®. Since the festival's inception in 2008, more than $12 million has been raised for these charities.

The partnership between Capital One and the NYCWFF came into fruition around the time the card issuer launched the Savor® Cash Rewards credit cards, Schrager says.

Both cards offer high cash-back rates on dining and entertainment purchases. Cardholders earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases with the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card and cash back rises to 4% in those categories with the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Capital One often talks to its customers to get feedback on what benefits they're looking for in a card and found that experiences are a big factor. "We've been focused on finding creative ways to offer [cardholders] exclusive experiences and access that they are really passionate about," Lauren Liss, VP of U.S. cards at Capital One, tells CNBC Make It.

The NYCWFF is just one way the company is doing that. In addition to dining events, Capital One cardholders can also benefit from exclusive access to entertainment and sports events, such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival and college basketball and football games.

