A third of the world's female entrepreneurs face gender bias from investors, HSBC claims

Getty Images

More than a third of female entrepreneurs experience gender bias when trying to raise capital for their business, according to research by HSBC. In a report published Tuesday, the bank said British and American women experienced the most bias while seeking investment when compared to their international counterparts. HSBC surveyed more than 1,200 entrepreneurs — just over half of whom were female — across eight countries in North America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia between June and July. The wider survey was carried out online, with the bank also conducting in-depth interviews with female business leaders in Europe and Asia. In the U.K., 54% of women reported being subjected to bias from investors during funding rounds, with 46% of female entrepreneurs experiencing gender bias in the United States. Women seeking business investment in China experienced the lowest levels of bias, according to the report, with just 17% saying they felt investors were prejudiced against them because of their gender.

Where are female entrepreneurs facing the most gender bias?

United Kingdom (54%) United States (46%) Singapore (41%) Hong Kong (31%) United Arab Emirates (31%) Saudi Arabia (31%) France (22%) China (17%) To qualify for inclusion in the survey, participants must have secured or been in the process of securing at least £100,000 ($122,600) of capital from investors. Gender bias from investors commonly came in the form of questions about entrepreneurs' family circumstances and their credibility as business leaders. Female participants in the study said they were asked more questions about their personal life than their business idea, whereas men were mostly asked about their business idea. "Whilst entrepreneurship as a whole has been flourishing, we were disconcerted by the fact that still today, female entrepreneurs represent just 3% of deal flow," HSBC said in the report. "While the proportion of women-led start-ups continues to grow, female entrepreneurs are statistically still playing catch-up."

Funding gap