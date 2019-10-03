1,400 people picked all 2s as their lottery numbers—now they're splitting a $3.4 million prize

More than a thousand people in South Carolina are at least a couple of thousand dollars richer this week after they all played the same combination of winning lottery numbers in a record-breaking drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery is paying out a total of $3.4 million to almost 1,400 lucky winners, a record prize for the state's Pick 4 lottery, according to state lottery officials. What's more, every single one of those winners picked the same number combination: 2-2-2-2.

The drawing took place on Saturday and dozens of winners were lined up at the state lottery's headquarters on Monday morning to claim their prize money. State lottery officials even tweeted a video showing the line wrapping around the block on a warm morning in Columbia, South Carolina.

One of the lucky Pick 4 winners actually played the 2-2-2-2 number combination 16 times on Saturday, which resulted in a total prize worth $80,000, said the state lottery officials, who did not reveal that winner's name. South Carolina is one of nine U.S. states that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

But payouts vary per winner based on how much they paid for their Pick 4 tickets, with most winners receiving anywhere between $2,500 and $5,000, the South Carolina Education Lottery said in a press release. Lottery players can pay anywhere from 50 cents to $24 for a Pick 4 ticket, with higher prices resulting in better odds of winning. Still, the odds of winning a top prize from Pick 4 range from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 417.