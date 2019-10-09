This map shows the U.S. cities with the greatest income inequality

Income inequality is greater on the coasts and in the South than it is in the Midwest, according to a new report from the New York Federal Reserve.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the report looks at the ratio of earnings for those in the 90th percentile of wage distribution compared to the 10th percentile in cities around the country. Unsurprisingly, the Fed finds that the most unequal places in the country are large urban areas, while the least unequal places are concentrated in the Rust Belt, which includes Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Here is where wages are most and least equal, according to the report:

Workers in the top 90th percentile in Bridgeport, Connecticut , earned 8.7 times as much as those in the 10th percentile, the most unequal wage distribution on the list.

In the New York metro area and San Francisco, workers in the top 90th percentile earned seven times as much as those in the 10th percentile.

On the other end of the spectrum, 90th percentile earners in Detroit earned 5.5 times as much as those in the 10th percentile.

Workers in the top 90th percentile in St. Louis earned 5.3 times as much as those in the 10th percentile.

The wage inequality seen in major cities like Chicago, Houston, New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C. can be attributed to the "local effects" of technological change and globalization over the past few decades, according to the report, requiring a large number of highly-skilled workers.

As companies need more and more highly skilled and educated workers to keep up with global advancements, those workers are seeing large wage increases, while less-skilled workers see earnings stagnate. Highly-skilled workers, in turn, are flocking to these places, leading to the increased disparity in earnings. Southern cities in Texas, Alabama and Louisiana are also experiencing this growing inequality.

"In places like these, wages for skilled workers toward the top of the wage distribution have increased significantly relative to those at the middle and bottom, resulting in relatively high levels of wage inequality," reads the report.

This map shows the ratio between what workers in the 90th income percentile and workers in the 10th percentile earn in cities across the U.S.: