Airbnb's top 5 trending travel destinations for 2020

For those looking to travel somewhere new in 2020, Airbnb forecast which destinations will generate the most interest in the upcoming new year. These top cities across the world are lesser known and more eco-conscious, according to the property listing platform. Their research also found that cities with upcoming big events ranked higher. The overall findings for 2020 are based on year-over-year growth in Airbnb bookings. You can see the complete methodology here.

1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The No. 1 forecast destination is Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a 729% year-over-year increase in bookings and a surge of interest among guests on Airbnb. The city will host next year's Democratic National Convention, which could increase the amount of foot-traffic there. "This historic gem on the shores of Lake Michigan often slips under the radar," Airbnb said in its release, and it has "a terrific bar and restaurant scene and fascinating cultural attractions that include a Calatrava-designed art museum."

2. Bilbao, Spain

With a 402% year-over-year increase in bookings, Bilbao ranks second on Airbnb's 2020 trending list. The city, which is in Basque country in northern Spain, is known for its Bilbao Guggenheim Museum, which opened in 1997 and was designed by the famous architect Frank Gehry. In 2018, Bilbao won the European City of the Year award. "Next year, Bilbao will also become a top destination for sports fans: it's one of the host cities of Europe's most beloved soccer competition" called Athletic Bilbao, writes Airbnb.

3. Buriram, Thailand

Buriram is a rural province in southeastern Thailand (about 200 miles from Bangkok) that has some of the country's "most treasured Khmer relics," which refers to the ancient Khmer empire of Southeast Asia. For example, the important Phanom Rung temple "is comparable in grandeur to its much more famous Cambodian neighbor, Angkor Wat," says Airbnb. The city saw a 383% year-over-year increase in bookings, according to Airbnb, and has become a hot-spot for sporting events. In 2018, Buriram hosted the inaugural MotoGP racing event at the Chang International Circuit, which is also where the Buriram marathon occurs each year. In March of 2020, MotoGP will return to the city.

4. Sunbury, Victoria, Australia

Sunbury, a suburb located about 21 miles from Melbourne, Australia, ranks fourth in Airbnb's 2020 top trending forecast. "Its biggest claim to fame is as the birthplace of cricket's most sought-after trophy — The Ashes," said Airbnb. (The Ashes is "a special series of matches between England and Australia — and one of the longest-running rivalries in sport," according to the BBC.) In 2020, nearby Melbourne will be hosting the ICC T20 World Cup of cricket. The city saw a 356% year-over-year increase in bookings, according to Airbnb.

5. Romania

Romania, in Eastern Europe, saw a 298% year-over-year increase in bookings, Airbnb found, and ranked fifth on Airbnb's list. In 2018, Romania ranked 15th across the globe in ecosystem vitality, a metric that scales how well a country has established environmental policy, according to the Environmental Performance Index. Airbnb says Romania has "pristine hills and ancient rural villages" and is "the perfect destination for anyone looking for something off-the-beaten-track." All top 20 trending destinations for 2020, according to Airbnb, are: 1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 2. Bilbao, Spain 3. Buriram, Thailand 4. Sunbury, Victoria, Australia 5. Romania 6. Xi'an, China 7. Eugene, Oregon 8. Luxembourg 9. Guadalajara, Mexico 10. Vanuatu 11. Cali, Colombia 12. Cape Canaveral, Florida 13. Aberdeen, Scotland 14. Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada 15. Ubatuba, Brazil 16. Les Contamines-Montjoie, France 17. Tokyo, Japan 18. Kerala, India 19. Malindi, Kenya 20. Maastricht, Netherlands Don't miss: These are the world's most liveable cities in 2019

