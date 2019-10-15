This is the most popular wedding date of 2019—and $1 billion will be spent on festivities

October 19 is the most popular wedding date of 2019: On Saturday, nearly 34,000 couples will say "I do" and more than 474,000 wedding professionals, including florists, caterers, photographers and musicians, will be hard at work making these couples' wedding dreams a reality.

In total, that will add up to an estimated $1 billion spent on wedding ceremonies and receptions on this date alone.

That's according to a mix of user information, behavioral data and survey results from wedding websites The Knot and WeddingWire. The leading wedding industry brands combined their data to analyze couples registered on their sites who married in 2019, including details about their spending and wedding registries. WeddingWire's 2019 Guest Study, which surveyed roughly 1,000 adults ages 22 to 54 who have attended at least one wedding in the past year, was also analyzed.

This $1 billion spent on Saturday will include $61 million on day-of flowers, $71 million on attire and $227 million on catering.

A few specific trends stood out as well. Just over 8,000 couples will serve a late night snack, around 7,450 will incorporate local decor or food from where they met or grew up and nearly 8,470 will choose a country song for their first dance.