This is the most popular wedding date of 2019—and $1 billion will be spent on festivities

October 19 is the most popular wedding date of 2019: On Saturday, nearly 34,000 couples will say "I do" and more than 474,000 wedding professionals, including florists, caterers, photographers and musicians, will be hard at work making these couples' wedding dreams a reality.
In total, that will add up to an estimated $1 billion spent on wedding ceremonies and receptions on this date alone.
That's according to a mix of user information, behavioral data and survey results from wedding websites The Knot and WeddingWire. The leading wedding industry brands combined their data to analyze couples registered on their sites who married in 2019, including details about their spending and wedding registries. WeddingWire's 2019 Guest Study, which surveyed roughly 1,000 adults ages 22 to 54 who have attended at least one wedding in the past year, was also analyzed.
This $1 billion spent on Saturday will include $61 million on day-of flowers, $71 million on attire and $227 million on catering.
A few specific trends stood out as well. Just over 8,000 couples will serve a late night snack, around 7,450 will incorporate local decor or food from where they met or grew up and nearly 8,470 will choose a country song for their first dance.
Many couples also put their own twists on traditions: Around 11,500 wedding parties will be mixed gender and about 14,900 couples will write and recite their own vows.
When it comes to the reception, 77% of guests pay the most attention to food, followed by music (55%) and the venue or setting (51%).
For any couples planning an upcoming wedding, the data not only provides a helpful look into guest preferences, but shows just how saturated some dates can be. The second most popular wedding day for 2019 is September 21 with around 32,000 tying the knot. That's not far off from the 34,000 saying "I do" on the 19th.
That means if your wedding could potentially fall on a popular weekend, it's a good idea to begin booking your vendors far in advance. For things like your venue and wedding planner, it's best to book at least 12 months in advance, according to WeddingWire. And it's recommended that you start locking down your photographer, florist and caterer 10 months in advance.
For other vendor timing questions, including how far in advance you should book everything from your makeup artist to a honeymoon travel consultant, see this helpful guide from WeddingWire.
By getting a head start, you'll have a better chance of snagging your most sought-after vendors should you happen to set your date during peak wedding season. But remember, sometimes vendors will flake, so investing in wedding insurance could be a good idea if it's offered and you can afford it.
