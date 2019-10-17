Tommy Hilfiger wanted $80 million for his NYC penthouse but just sold it for $31.25 million—take a look inside

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo have sold their penthouse at The Plaza hotel in Manhattan at a deep discount.

The home was originally listed in 2013 for $80 million and had a series of price reductions over the years.

Hilfiger sold the property for $31.25 million.

Before Hilfiger sold it, he gave CNBC a tour of the penthouse in 2017. Take a look inside.

"The plaza is one of the most iconic buildings in New York, maybe the world," Hilfiger told CNBC during the tour. Hilfiger said he bought two apartments at The Plaza (reportedly for $25.5 million in 2008) and combined them.