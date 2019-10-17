Tommy Hilfiger wanted $80 million for his NYC penthouse but just sold it for $31.25 million—take a look inside

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo have sold their penthouse at The Plaza hotel in Manhattan at a deep discount.
The home was originally listed in 2013 for $80 million and had a series of price reductions over the years.
Hilfiger sold the property for $31.25 million.
Before Hilfiger sold it, he gave CNBC a tour of the penthouse in 2017. Take a look inside.
"The plaza is one of the most iconic buildings in New York, maybe the world," Hilfiger told CNBC during the tour. Hilfiger said he bought two apartments at The Plaza (reportedly for $25.5 million in 2008) and combined them.
In addition to a great room, the apartment has a living room with its original wood-burning fireplace and views of nearby Central Park.
The penthouse also has some very unique features. Steps away from the kitchen is a one-of-a-kind room close to Hilfiger's heart. "We have the Eloise Dome, which my children have loved."
Hilfiger dedicated the family's tea room, which features domed architecture, to one of The Plaza's most famous residences: Eloise from the famed children's book set at the hotel. He even commissioned the book's illustrator to hand-paint the walls.
But Hilfiger's favorite part of this palatial penthouse is up one level — past the king size bed with monogrammed pillows is a door that leads onto the private terrace.
"I like waking up in the morning and my wife and I enjoy having coffee on the terrace overlooking the park. It's serene, it's quiet, and it's majestic," Hilfiger said during the tour.
Hilfiger and Ocleppo decided to sell the penthouse because "we've really changed our lifestyle," Hilfiger told CNBC in 2017. "We're living on an airplane half the time now because we're traveling all over the world. But this has served us very well for over 10 years."
