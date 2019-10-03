These 4 mega-homes were on sale for over $100 million each — take a look inside

These crazy big homes are packed with amenities from a bowling alley to underground tunnels and even at $2 million TV that rises up from the pool.
Take a look inside.
Originally listed for $250 million, this four-story mega-mansion towers over the City of Angels from the Hills of Bel Air, California.
Bruce Makowsky is the real estate developer who built this luxury lair and filled it with a $30 million car collection, including a $15 million vintage Mercedes
And you'll never get bored here: The home's entertainment level has a four-lane bowling alley, a giant candy wall and four glass foosball tables.
Just past an almost 30-foot mega-TV that hangs over the mansion's bar...
...is a massive James Bond-themed movie theater that seats 40.
The home originally hit the market in 2017 but after more than two years without any takers and after two price reductions, it's now listed for $150 million.
This $195 million French-styled mansion in L.A.'s ritzy Bel Air neighborhood is currently the most expensive home for sale in America.
"Not only is there nothing like this in Los Angeles, I don't think there's anything like this in the country," Hilton & Hyland broker Gary Gold tells CNBC.
The 25,000-square-foot mega-home, which belonged to late media mogul Jerry Perenchio, has some cool secrets.
In the grand ballroom, a wall of decorative panels splits open to reveal a stage with a grand piano.
Hidden underneath the residence are two tunnels original to the home's 1935 construction.
The first leads to a pool and pool house.
The second leads to the mouth of a giant's head and into a private forest.
The 10-acre estate also has a massive garage.
"Mr. Perenchio built this 40-car motor court. And above it, he built a beautiful rose garden," says Gold.
And there's plenty of space to park vino too: The estate has a wine cellar with space for 12,000 bottles.
This massive $135 million estate hidden in Beverly Hills has a glamorous Hollywood past.
Fun fact: It was featured in the 1972 film "The Godfather" starring Marlon Brando, and in the 1992 blockbuster "The Bodyguard" with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.
"This is the Beverly House, which was the estate of William Randolph Hearst and Marion Davies," owner Leonard Ross tells CNBC. "Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy honeymooned here."
Inside the 50,000-square-foot home are eye-catching architectural details like the arched ceilings in the living room and the hand-carved woodwork in the two-story library.
In the billiard room there's an antique pool table and fireplace.
With two dining rooms and hallways that are more than 100 feet long, the owner says the Beverly House can easily entertain 1,000 people.
Downstairs, guests can literally party like the ultimate playboy. When Hugh Hefner's private club in Los Angeles called "Touch" closed in the 90s, Ross purchased the doors, etched glasswork and bar and rebuilt Hef's lounge on the home's lowest level.
The most iconic part of the estate is the backyard, where you'll spot the gardens, fountains and the tiered pools that were featured in both "The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard."
This gold-covered palace in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, originally hit the market for $159 million. And it's clear the billionaire who built the 60,000 square foot, 11-bedroom mega-mansion wanted everything super-sized.
He spent $4 million on an enormous 150,000-gallon, resort-style swimming pool and another $2 million on one of the first IMAX home movie theaters.
He also spent huge amounts of cash on the interiors. His real estate broker told CNBC it cost more than $5 million to accent every room with 22 karat gold leaf.
"This is the same type of gold and same technique applied in 18th century France," says Nicholas Gardnier, who was in charge of the crew painting on the precious metal.
Everything got the Midas touch, including the $500,000 front doors, the railings on the $2 million staircase and the moldings on the walls and ceilings.
The billionaire who built it never moved in, instead he put his mega-home on the market for a whopping $159 million. When it sat empty for several years, it eventually sold at auction. Public records show it sold for just $42.5 million to an LLC with ties to Andy Mack, the co-founder of tea business Teavana, which sold to Starbucks for more than $600 million in 2012.
Christopher DiLella and Jessi Joseph are producers for CNBC's special projects unit.
