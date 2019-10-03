These 4 mega-homes were on sale for over $100 million each — take a look inside

These crazy big homes are packed with amenities from a bowling alley to underground tunnels and even at $2 million TV that rises up from the pool. Take a look inside.

Bel Air blockbuster

Originally listed for $250 million, this four-story mega-mansion towers over the City of Angels from the Hills of Bel Air, California.

Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

The balcony off the master bedroom. Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

Bruce Makowsky is the real estate developer who built this luxury lair and filled it with a $30 million car collection, including a $15 million vintage Mercedes

The rare cars featured in the home's "auto gallery." Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

And you'll never get bored here: The home's entertainment level has a four-lane bowling alley, a giant candy wall and four glass foosball tables.

The Bowling Alley at La Nimes. Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

The wall of candy in the entertainment area. Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

Just past an almost 30-foot mega-TV that hangs over the mansion's bar...

The 30-foot TV screen in this lounge is said to be the largest TV in any residential home. Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

...is a massive James Bond-themed movie theater that seats 40.

The Bel Air mansion's screening room has seating for 40. Photo: Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

The home originally hit the market in 2017 but after more than two years without any takers and after two price reductions, it's now listed for $150 million.

California chateau

This $195 million French-styled mansion in L.A.'s ritzy Bel Air neighborhood is currently the most expensive home for sale in America.

Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

"Not only is there nothing like this in Los Angeles, I don't think there's anything like this in the country," Hilton & Hyland broker Gary Gold tells CNBC.

Living room Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

Grand fountain Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

The 25,000-square-foot mega-home, which belonged to late media mogul Jerry Perenchio, has some cool secrets.

Ballroom Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

In the grand ballroom, a wall of decorative panels splits open to reveal a stage with a grand piano.

Motorized screens open to reveal piano Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

Hidden underneath the residence are two tunnels original to the home's 1935 construction.

The first leads to a pool and pool house.

Pool house Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

The second leads to the mouth of a giant's head and into a private forest.

The 10-acre estate also has a massive garage.

Motor court Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

"Mr. Perenchio built this 40-car motor court. And above it, he built a beautiful rose garden," says Gold.

Rose garden Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

And there's plenty of space to park vino too: The estate has a wine cellar with space for 12,000 bottles.

Wine cellar Photograph by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the Estate of Jerry Perenchio

'Godfather' house

This massive $135 million estate hidden in Beverly Hills has a glamorous Hollywood past.

Sunset at the Beverly House Leonard Ross

Fun fact: It was featured in the 1972 film "The Godfather" starring Marlon Brando, and in the 1992 blockbuster "The Bodyguard" with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

This hallway inside the Beverly House is over 100 ft. long Leonard Ross

"This is the Beverly House, which was the estate of William Randolph Hearst and Marion Davies," owner Leonard Ross tells CNBC. "Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy honeymooned here."

Living room of the Beverly House Leonard Ross

Inside the 50,000-square-foot home are eye-catching architectural details like the arched ceilings in the living room and the hand-carved woodwork in the two-story library.

Two-story library inside the Beverly House Leonard Ross

In the billiard room there's an antique pool table and fireplace.

The billiard room at the Beverly House Leonard Ross

With two dining rooms and hallways that are more than 100 feet long, the owner says the Beverly House can easily entertain 1,000 people. Downstairs, guests can literally party like the ultimate playboy. When Hugh Hefner's private club in Los Angeles called "Touch" closed in the 90s, Ross purchased the doors, etched glasswork and bar and rebuilt Hef's lounge on the home's lowest level.

The art deco lounge inside the Beverly House Leonard Ross

The most iconic part of the estate is the backyard, where you'll spot the gardens, fountains and the tiered pools that were featured in both "The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard."

The lavish grounds of the Beverly House Leonard Ross

Midas Touch

This gold-covered palace in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, originally hit the market for $159 million. And it's clear the billionaire who built the 60,000 square foot, 11-bedroom mega-mansion wanted everything super-sized.

Concierge Auctions

He spent $4 million on an enormous 150,000-gallon, resort-style swimming pool and another $2 million on one of the first IMAX home movie theaters.

Concierge Auctions

He also spent huge amounts of cash on the interiors. His real estate broker told CNBC it cost more than $5 million to accent every room with 22 karat gold leaf.

Gold-trim moldings in the master bedroom Concierge Auctions

"This is the same type of gold and same technique applied in 18th century France," says Nicholas Gardnier, who was in charge of the crew painting on the precious metal.

Everything got the Midas touch, including the $500,000 front doors, the railings on the $2 million staircase and the moldings on the walls and ceilings.

Concierge Auctions