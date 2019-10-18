Alibaba's Jack Ma spent 10 years preparing for his retirement

When Alibaba's founder Jack Ma retired from the company last month, it was not a decision he took lightly.

The 55-year-old announced in September 2018 that he would step down as executive chairman in 12 months' time, bringing an end to his 20 years at the helm of the tech giant. But, he recently revealed, it was a plan he'd had in mind for more than a decade.

Speaking at the Forbes Global CEO Conference on Tuesday, Ma said he was first awoken to the idea of retiring in 2004, when a venture capitalist told him he wasn't "qualified as CEO." But it was in 2009, when the company hit its 10 year anniversary, that his succession planning began in earnest.

"That day I started to think I should prepare for my retirement," Ma told audiences in Singapore.

"That day I decided my 20 year anniversary, the year 2019, September 10, will be the day I'll leave," he said.