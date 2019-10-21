How a college dropout became Europe's youngest founder of a billion-dollar company

Markus Villig knew he wanted to start a tech company when he was as young as 12.

At age 19, Villig dropped out of college after just one semester studying computer science at the University of Tartu, in Estonia, as his ride-hailing app, Taxify (now known as Bolt), began to take off.

Fast forward six years and the 25-year-old is the youngest founder of a billion-dollar company in Europe, according to research by Estonian start-up network Lift99.

The European Uber-rival app is available in 100 cities across 30 countries, with 25 million customers using it and 500,000 drivers.

Villig started the business with a 5,000 euro ($5,565) loan from his family to build a prototype of the app, the summer after graduating from high school.

He was inspired by Skype, which was founded in his home country of Estonia in 2004, showing a technology business "could be launched from anywhere."

"I realized that tech is one of those industries where you can have huge leverage in the fact that you can accomplish big things with a very small team," he told CNBC.

And even as interest in the app started to pick up, Villig said he remained disciplined with business costs by avoiding "hiring loads of people or doing expensive marketing campaigns."

In fact, Villig took to the streets himself in Estonia's capital Tallinn to recruit taxi drivers in the early days of the business.

"Ultimately it comes down to being extremely customer focused and frugal," he said.

"This is an industry where customers really care if they get good value for their money," he adds. "So if you can offer customers 20% better pricing or you can make sure the drivers take 20% more on every ride then that really pays."

Bolt drivers can earn over 10% more on average compared to other ride-hailing platforms, as it takes 15% commission from them per ride, compared to the 25% Uber charges it "partners" on each fare.