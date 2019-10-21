Kim Kardashian West uses these organizational tricks to help keep her 'sane'

Reality star mogul Kim Kardashian West admits she has her hands full at the moment.

The mother of four is not only a full-time reality star on the family's show, "Keeping Up With Kardashians," but she is also the founder of multiple companies (KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS), and she's a law student on top of that.

West admits she has a lot of help (a handful of nannies, assistants and publicists), but she says she does also have two tricks that help "keep her sane" when she feels overworked.

"Everything is super organized in my house — micromanaged to the minute," Kim Kardashian West tells Poosh.com, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wellness website.

One of the tricks West uses is to lay out her workout clothes the night before her daily 6 a.m., hour-long workout with her personal trainer.

"I will lay my clothes out the night before so when I sleep in, I'll wake up at 5:53 instead of 5:45, and I just know my outfit is there. I have a toothbrush and my toothpaste all ready to go laid out by my sink. I just have to brush my teeth and go to the gym," she says.

The small trick, she says, helps her not to stress out in the morning — and is a time-saver.

West's trainer's Melissa Alcantara told CNBC Make It in July that she meets West at her home to train her at least five days a week.

West's mom and manager, Kris Jenner, 63, previously told Poosh.com that her early morning treadmill workouts at home have been one of the keys to her success.

On most days, Jenner said that she wakes up at around 4:30 a.m. or 5:30 a.m, and the first thing she does is have coffee and check her emails "real quick" before hopping on the treadmill. "If I can be on that treadmill for 45 minutes to an hour, it's golden," she said.

West also tries to do everything in close proximity to her and her husband Kanye West's $60 million Calabasas, California home.

"I try to keep everything as local as possible," says West.

That saved time allows her to "make sure that I spend enough time doing the things that I really want to do, like waking my kids up, getting them ready for school, having breakfast with them and dropping them off at school, because those things will keep me sane when I'm overworked," West says.

West says in a perfect world, she would love to go to bed early but with law school, she spends most of her nights reading until around 11 p.m., which means she averages around six hours 45 minutes of sleep a night (slightly below the recommended seven to nine hours).

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

Kim Kardashian's trainer wakes up at 4 a.m. and skips breakfast—here's a look at her daily routine

Kris Jenner shares her morning routine and what she would tell her younger self

Neuroscientist: Skip breakfast sometimes and 2 other simple tips to boost your brain performance