'The Blob': This mysterious 'smart' slime can solve puzzles and make decisions

It sounds like something out of a horror film, but it's real: A genius slime mold that's capable of learning, solving puzzles and making decisions is on display at the Paris Zoological Park.

The slime is called Physarum polycephalum, but most people refer to it as "The Blob."

This unique organism is technically not a plant, animal or fungi, Audrey Dussutour, a researcher who studies slime molds at the Center for Integrative Biology in Toulouse, tells CNBC Make It. It's an "amoebozoa," which is the kingdom used to classify organisms that are neither plant nor animal.

Slime molds have existed on Earth for billions of years, and they're found naturally in temperate climates, Dussutour says. But the blob has captivated the public and researchers alike because of its almost mystical properties and abilities.

For example, the blob can regenerate after a dormant period so it doesn't age, Dussutour says. And it only contains one cell but spans a few square meters and holds billions of nuclei.

But perhaps most impressively, The Blob doesn't have a brain or nervous system, it doesn't have eyes, ears or a mouth — but it can learn.

"When slime molds are placed in a new environment, they'll spread out in every direction, assessing the environment," Dussutour says. "If they find something they like, they'll reinforce the pathway. If they find something they don't like they'll retract."