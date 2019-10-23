This $2.7 million watch looks straight out of a James Bond movie and keeps the world's most accurate time

One of the most complicated and precise timekeeping devices ever built looks straight out of a James Bond film, and it's going to auction for seven figures.

The Urwerk AMC (for Atomic Master Control) is a hybrid system, made up of two "autonomous, but linked" parts, according to Urwerk.

The first is the nearly 70-pound aluminum case "base unit" — that looks like something agent 007 might need to disarm a bomb — which is a state of the art atomic clock. An atomic clock keeps the most accurate time on the planet essentially by measuring the high-speed vibrations of atoms.

The other part, considered the mobile unit, is a mechanical wristwatch, which can be docked in the base unit to correct any discrepancies in the time-keeping, as well as "compensating for any minute changes in temperature, air pressure or humidity," according to Urwerk.