Olivia Newton-John's iconic 'Grease' finale outfit could sell for $260,000

The iconic tight black pants and leather jacket Olivia Newton-John wore as "cool" Sandy in the finale of the 1978 movie "Grease" will go to auction and could sell for $260,000, according to Julien's Auctions.

The pants, which Newton-John wore during her "You're the One that I Want" duet with co-star John Travolta, were so tight that she had to be sewn into them, she told Reuters Television.

Newton-John, now 71, says she kept the outfit and other memorabilia from her movies in her "closets, drawers and in the garage," and it took her months to go through everything.

"I wanted to hold on to things I love, but then I realized I am never going to wear them again," Newton-John tells CNBC Make It.

After seeing an auction Julien's held for some of Bette Midler's performance costumes, Newton-John thought "I could do that! I need to simplify my life — I've just read Marie Kondo!" she says.

A portion of the proceeds from the Julien's auction will go to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

In addition to her tight black outfit from "Grease," a "Pink Ladies" jacket that was gift from the film's cast and crew is also up for auction and could go for up to $4,000, according to Julien's.

Newton-John is also auctioning off items from her other popular movies, like Western boots and harem pants from 1980 film "Xanadu," which Julien's estimates could go for up $4,000 each.

As for memorabilia from Newton-John's career as a pop star, she is auctioning off, among other things, "this little dress I wore in my Physical Tour — this little black, sparkly dress that I really love," she said. Newton-John's Physical Tour was in 1982. Julien's estimates the dress will go for up to $2,000.

Many of Newton-John's friends, including John Travolta, Marie Osmond, Keith Urban and Rebel Wilson, donated items to be included in the auction. John Farrar's original written lyrics for the song "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from "Grease" will also be sold.

Earlier this year, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer for a third time, after first being diagnosed in 1992.

"I kept thinking that it would be a wonderful idea to auction off my ["Grease"] jacket and pants to raise money for my center," Newton-John told CNBC Make It. "Somebody had mentioned that they'd raise a lot of money. I thought, 'well, I have them for goodness sake, that would be a great idea.'"

