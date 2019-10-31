The best way to help companies find workers with the right skills? Apprenticeships, a new report says

For years, American employers have complained that there aren't enough workers with the skills they need. At the same time, researchers have argued that employers should invest in workforce training to meet their needs. Now, a new report brings attention to a possible way to solve tech-skills gaps. On Thursday, professional services firm Accenture released a study titled "Apprenticeships: Building Pathways from Community College to Promising Tech Career," which makes the case that community college students and apprenticeships can help solve tech-skills gaps. "The United States job market is failing both employers and workers. While positions are plentiful in industries shaped by technological innovation and other dynamics, many potential workers don't have the skills companies require, and employers can't find the people they need," read the report. "But there's a potential solution: Community college students, if given broader access to professional apprenticeship programs, would be able to develop the skills, experience and confidence to meet employer expectations, thereby closing the gap in our job market."

People enter an Accenture office in downtown Helsinki, Finland. Jussi Nukari | AFP | Getty Images