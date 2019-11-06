If you invested in Microsoft 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

How Microsoft got its start

Microsoft got its start in 1975 when its founders, Bill Gates and Paul Allen, launched the company's first product: A BASIC language interpreter that ran on the MITS Altair 8800 computer, the first commercially successful personal computer. BASIC stands for "Beginner's All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code," and is a family of general purpose programming languages that's designed to make operating computers a more user-friendly experience. By 1981, Microsoft launched its Microsoft Disk Operating System (MS-DOS), which ran on IBM personal computers. In 1983, Microsoft released its new software, "Windows," to improve the MS-DOS interface. Within 10 years of launching Windows, Microsoft had released Windows 1.0 in 1985, Windows 2.0 in 1987 and Windows 3.0 in 1990. With each iteration, computer use became more accessible to everyday people, and as a result, use of Microsoft PC software soon became commonplace in homes, offices and schools. Today, Microsoft is still most famously known for its Microsoft Windows line of operating systems. Widely used products include the Microsoft Office Suite, which includes programs like Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, plus Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud computing service. Hardware products include Xbox video consoles and the Microsoft Surface line of touchscreen computers.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Neo on Wednesday.

Microsoft's challenges along the way

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks during a meeting of the Economic Club of Washington in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4, 2017. Zach Gibson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Through the years, Microsoft has managed to bounce back from adverse happenings. In December 2018, it briefly held the title of "the world's most valuable publicly traded company," just behind Apple. Many attributed Microsoft's chart-topping stock moment to strong leadership from CEO Satya Nadella, who tripled Microsoft's stock by July 2018, after just four and a half years in charge. Nadella succeeded former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in 2014.

