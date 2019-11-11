Economists recommend saving at least $2,467 in an emergency fund—here's how to get there

According to a 2019 report by economists Emily Gallagher and Jorge Sabat, $2,467 is a good "minimum savings rule," for low-income households, specifically. If you have that much saved, your probability of falling into financial hardship — defined as not being able to pay rent, bills or for medical care — is low.

To get to that number, Gallagher and Sabat, who are also assistant professors of finance, used data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) to graph the relationship between falling into hardship in the next six months and how much you have saved as a buffer.

They looked at financial information for more than 70,000 lower-income households, which the report defines as those earning under 200% of the poverty line. To put that into context, that's up to about $30,000 a year for a family of four, says Gallagher. This group represents "about 30% of the U.S. working-age population," she adds.

They found that if you have very little saved — say $200 to $500 — each additional dollar you set aside dramatically reduces your likelihood of falling into financial hardship. But once you have at least $2,467, "all of a sudden, saving an additional dollar didn't seem to be that helpful anymore," says Gallagher. "It still reduced your probability of falling into hardship a little bit, but it wasn't nearly as effective as when you were at low levels of savings."

Having $2,467 in savings isn't optimal, Gallagher emphasizes: "Our results don't speak at all to achieving longer term financial goals, like paying for college or affording a house." If you're planning ahead for bigger expenses in the future, you'll want to aim to save much more. For people who struggle to set aside a portion of their income, though, $2,467 represents a good "minimum savings rule that you should be working toward," she says.

"Our data doesn't speak to middle- or higher-income people, but if this rule works for lower-income people, it should also work for middle- and higher-income people," she adds.

While saving $2,467 is more realistic than putting away three to six months' worth of living expenses, which money experts typically encourage, many Americans don't have that much: Just 43% of Americans say they could come up with $2,000 for an unexpected expense, according to the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. Nearly half don't have an emergency fund.