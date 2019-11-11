Billionaire Tom Steyer tells fellow 2020 presidential candidates to fly commercial like him to help the environment

Tom Steyer can certainly afford to fly private. The hedge fund manager and environmental activist is also a self-made billionaire with a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

But Democratic candidate Steyer is also an outspoken supporter of environmental issues who has made tackling climate change a key component of his 2020 presidential campaign and says flying private sends the wrong message.

"I don't fly private. I hope nobody else running for the Democratic nomination will choose to fly private," Steyer said in a CNN town hall interview on Sunday, challenging his fellow Democratic candidates to only take commercial flights as they criss-cross the country in the lead-up to the Democratic presidential primaries.

Steyer added that he and his peers "have to 'walk the walk'" on environmental issues.

For Steyer, flying commercial — and flying coach at that — is nothing new, as a 2011 Forbes profile noted that Steyer "usually" flies economy.

Steyer's challenge to his Democratic rivals comes after some of them have already received criticism for spending large sums of campaign money on private jet travel. Former vice president Joe Biden's campaign spent almost $924,000 on private jet travel in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $443,000 spent on private planes during the same period by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign, $360,000 spent by Sen. Bernie Sanders and $133,000 spent by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, CNBC reported in October.