Why billionaire and presidential hopeful Tom Steyer drives a 2016 Chevy

US environmental activist and Democrat Tom Steyer listens to a quesiton during a Town Hall meeting In the Need to Impeach President Donald Trump in New York on January 29, 2018. Steyer, the billionaire environmental activist and philanthropist, launched the Need to Impeach movement through television and social networking advertisement on October 20, 2017, calling on supporters to sign a petition.

Tom Steyer is a self-made billionaire. He launched his own investment fund, Farallon Capital, in 1986 with $9 million and grew the fund to a peak of $36 billion assets under management. He left his role at the firm to focus on philanthropy in 2012 and has since become both a vocal activist to impeach President Donald Trump and, more recently, a candidate for President of the United States as a Democrat. But despite his wealth and power, Steyer drives a 2016 Chevrolet Volt, a hybrid gas and electric vehicle. A 2019 Volt starts at $33,520. "Tom's not into money. He's into achievement. He's into changing the world for the better," his brother Jim Steyer told Forbes in 2011. "He's the accidental billionaire."

A General Motors Co. Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle on display at the Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

