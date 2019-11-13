'Shark Tank' star Daymond John says his secret to work-life balance isn't warm and fuzzy, but it works

"If you want #worklifebalance , you need to make it a priority to steal away time for yourself no matter how small it is. It will add up over time and you won't regret it," he said.

The trip was all in the name of work-life balance, John wrote.

"I got a quick couple of hours to sneak in some striped bass fishing," John said in an Instagram post on Nov. 4, which was accompanied by a photo of him holding up a huge fish.

Daymond John, an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," recently shared photos of a fishing trip he took at 5:30 a.m. on a Monday morning with his friends.

John also schedules time in order to ensure work-life balance.

"Most people will say, 'It's so cold, I'm not going to schedule [when] I'm going to call my mother and tell her I love her or take my daughter out on a little daddy and daughter day,'" he said. "But you know what? You'll never get to that if you don't do it," John told Lewis Howes' on the "School of Greatness" podcast in 2018.

John learned how to balance his personal life and his business the hard way. When he founded clothing company FUBU in 1992, he wasn't sure it would be successful, so he worked long hours. "I was like, this is my shot at the big time I'm not going to let anybody stop me," he said.

And that meant sacrificing time with his daughters with his first wife, Yasmeen and Destiny (who are now adults). "I was so concentrated on work. Many of us who live with our families don't see our families," John said in 2016.

"I didn't have a life at that point," John told Howes. "I really kind of mentally said to myself, I'll get to know my daughters when they're 10 or 15 years old, because there is no time now."

John tells a story about how one of his daughters fell off her bike and needed stitches: "She never got back on a bike again," John said in 2016. "Because her father consoled her over the phone."

After John's first wife told him he needed to change or lose his family, he did learn from his mistakes.

Now, "obviously, I am in a better place, you know, and I have the opportunity to be able to give as much love as I can," he told Howes.

These days, "I want to get home to my lady," John says, referring to Heather Taras — the couple married in 2018 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Minka.

"I want to do the things I love to do," like fishing, archery and snowboarding, John added.

To that end, in the Instagram caption with John holding the bass, he confessed: "I was not the one that actually caught this fish. But I will damn sure be telling everybody I meet that I did!"

