'Shark Tank's' Daymond John: This mental exercise will make you more focused and successful

The question was so important, he wrote a book on the topic, "Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life." John interviewed people like actress Catherine Zeta Jones and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk to learn how they structure their days.

He found one habit in particular has a serious effect on efficiency: Taking time to do nothing but think.

"I never realized that we all need a little bit of time for ourselves each and every single day because we never get to talk to ourselves, we're so busy putting out fires," John tells CNBC Make It.

"You wake up, you have a bunch of emails, texts, Instagrams, whatever to look at. Then you go to the office, or to work ... you come home, you're with the family or with the crew and hanging out," he says. "You never have time for yourself."

But during his research, John discovered that successful people make an effort to pause and reflect. For example, John writes in "Rise and Grind" that musician Tyler Okonma, known as Tyler The Creator, does just that.