Akon's advice to young musicians: 'Stop looking for a record deal'

Senegalese-American singer Akon says young music artists should avoid looking for lucrative record deals and instead focus on building their careers independently.

"In the next 3 to 5 years, the major labels won't exist anymore," the multi-platinum selling R&B artist told CNBC in an interview. "So just stop looking for a record deal."

"You're wasting your time, you're losing money doing it obviously, and you're gonna lose control," he added.

Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, enjoyed much popularity in the mid-2000s with hits like "Smack That" and "I Wanna Love You." He started two successful record labels, and more recently launched a third in partnership with Motown veteran Kedar Massenburg.

Artists have increasingly gone down the route of launching their careers through unorthodox methods like releasing a mixtape online to gain traction for their music. Chance the Rapper is one artist in America that managed to do exactly that, while Stormzy in the U.K. went viral with a track posted onto YouTube.