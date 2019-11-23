Only 15% of Americans plan to make changes to their health insurance this year—here's why more should

Only 15% of Americans say they plan to make changes to their health insurance plans during open enrollment this year, according to a survey of nearly 2,200 U.S. adults Morning Consult performed in conjunction with CNBC Make It. But experts say when it comes to something as important as health insurance, it's worth taking your time to review your plan options before you check off the same boxes you did last year.

For one, plan choices may change from one year to the next, Tracy Watts, senior partner for U.S. Health Policy at benefits consulting firm Mercer, tells CNBC Make It.

"One of the things that we've noticed is that it seems like employers are adding more choices, and so if in the past you only had one or two choices there might be a new choice this year," says Watts.

Any changes for the year will typically be explained in a cover note on open enrollment material, says Watts, which will only take a few minutes to review. That said, Watts recommends taking at least 20 minutes to sit and look through all of your material and compare the real costs of all of the coverage options, and particularly how much is withheld from your paycheck each pay period.

And it's not just medical benefits you need to consider: Things like disability and life insurance offerings can change from year to year, or your need for them may change. In particular, Watts recommends looking over supplemental insurance options to see how it can work in tandem with your health insurance.

For example, accident insurance will pay a cash benefit if you or a covered family member has an accident of some kind, which could be particularly useful for families with children, says Watts.

"Understanding how your benefits can work together is obviously a good idea," she says.